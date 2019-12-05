Honiton Seniors' finally get out to contest the winter eclectic and it brings success for Steve Butcher

The early part of the Honiton golfing week was a complete wash-out, but both the seniors and the Coppers Group managed to play towards the end of the week, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Sixty-two seniors welcomed a respite from the recent rain and played the third round of the winter eclectic.

The winner of league one was seniors' captain Steve Butcher with a very creditable 38 points.

Second was Dave Moggs with 37 points, closely followed by Rob Strickland with 36 points while in fourth, with 35 points, was Pete Morgan.

The Division Two honours went to Bob Crockett with 35 points. Bon ended three points clear of the field with three players each scoring 32 points.

After countback, second place went to Robert Canterbury, third was Rob Sexton and fourth was Tom Station. Unusually no one was able to achieve a two so four cards were drawn and the lucky recipients of six golf balls were Jim Wallis, Bill Eaton, Ian Oxford and Bob Cockett.

The Honiton Coppers Group, after having several attempts thwarted by the rain, were finally able to get out and contest their anniversary game with a prize for everyone.

The group played a three-ball better ball with one score to count. It was worth the wait for it was mighty close at the end with countback needed to determine that Julie Smalley, Richard Dudley and Susan Armstrong were the winners with Neil Price, Monica Scovell and Sue Langdon having to settle for the runners-up berth after both teams returned a score of 27 points.

The section was also delighted to be able to welcome a new player to golf - Clive Cavalier.