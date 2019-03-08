Honiton Seniors Green Jersey win for Peter Clarke

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE Archant

This week is an important date in the Honiton Seniors' calendar; the competition to award the prestigious Green Jersey, writes Ann Desmoulins.

To qualify, golfers had to finish in the top two places in any of the Stableford or Medal competitions between April and September.

Despite all the rain of the previous few days, the course was in good condition, albeit the ball wasn't running as far as it had a week ago!

The winner, playing off his handicap of five and the proud new owner of the green jersey was Peter Clarke with an excellent 37 points. Second place went to Nick Mitchell with 36, third was Chris Street with 35, and fourth was Paul Ritchie with 34.

For those that didn't qualify for the Masters there was a parallel Stableford competition and this was won by Jim Wallis with 37 points.

Second was Vic Wood with 35 just winning on countback from Dave Anderson also with 35. Fourth place went to George Blake with 34.

There were five twos with each bagging six balls. Twos were scored by Dave Morgan, Ken Wood and Wally Phillips on the second and Jim Wallis on both the second and the 12th.