Honiton Seniors' January Stableford Division One win for Bill Eaton

There were 54 players taking part in the first offering of 2020 for Honiton Seniors', a Texas Scramble, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Despite overnight rain, the course was deemed fit for play and, although conditions were quite heavy in places, the scores were very respectable.

The winners, with a nett 64.6 were Chris Vincent, Mike Sennitt and Peter Blake.

It was certainly a close contest in terms of the minor places with countback called into play and it resulted in second place going to David Scott, Robert Canterbury and Alan Pollock with a nett 66, while third were Bill Eaton, Tony Proudfoot and Nick Mitchell also with a nett 66 and fourth placed went to Dave Maggs, Tom Tunnicliffe and Nigel Broadbent with a nett 66.6.

There were three twos each winning nine golf balls and the players to bag twos were Jim Wallis on the fourth, Tony Proudfoot on the 12th and Ian Guy on the second .

There were also 54 seniors' that braved beautiful weather and warm sunshine to play in the January Stableford competition, encompassing Eclectic week number four.

Conditions in places were quite wet, but despite this, there were some excellent scores, none more so than Bill Eaton's 39 points to win Division One. Second place was close, with Roger Matthews just edging out Nick Mitchell on countback with both players recording 37 points. Fourth place was claimed by David Woodruff with 36 points.

Division Two was also a close affair with Alex Neil just beating Robert Canterbury on countback; both scoring 33 points.

Third place went to John Pawley with 32 points and fourth was George Smith with 30 points.

There were seven twos, scored by Alan DeVenny on the seventh while Jim Wallis, John Chew, Ray Cavill, Bill Phillips, Chris Vincent and David Woodruff, all bagged theirs on the second.