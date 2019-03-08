Honiton Seniors Longhurst Cup success for trio

Members of the Honiton Tuesday Mixed group enjoying lunch at the club. Picture: HONITON GOLF CLUB Archant

Sixty-nine Honiton Seniors contested the Longhurst Cup last week, writes Anne Desmoulins.

The format was three-ball, better ball, one score to count off three-quarters handicap.

In a very close contest countback was used to determine the winners, who were John Birch, Mike Jones and Bob Cockett with 47 points, edging Ray Cavill, Mike Ward and Garth Millard into second place after they also scored 47.

In third place, on 46 points were Rob Stickland, David Armstrong and John Ward. In fourth were Alan Pollock, Peter Stubbington and John Fleetwood. There were four twos each winning nine golf balls: John Birch on the second, David Armstrong on the 12th and Roger Matthews both on the second and the 12th. Well done, Roger.

● The latest Honiton Tuesday Mixed competition was called off owing to inclement weather. So, instead of playing in the competition, 31 members met for lunch at the club. Congratulations to our caterer, Emma, and her team, who did the group proud with a superb varied menu.