Honiton Seniors One-to-ten competition joy for Jim Wallis

Golf generic picture Archant

This week's offering was the 10 hole competition played as a prelude to the Seniors Christmas luncheon, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Forty-three competitors played a Stableford, some teeing off from the first hole until the 10th and the others teeing off from the 11th hole and playing to the second.

The winner of the one-to-ten competition was Jim Wallis with a superb 22 points.

The Wallis score was all the more impressive giving he failed to score on the first hole!

Second place went to Dave Maggs with 19 points.

Third place went to countback after two players scored 18 points and it left Tony Williams taking third edging Nigel Broadbent into fourth spot.

The winner of the eleven-to-two competition was David Armstrong with 21 points and a close second was Bill Eaton with 20 points.

Third place went to Peter Blake with 19 points and fourth was Rob Sexton with 18 points.

There were three twos each winning eight balls with the players to achieve twos being Barry Rogers and Peter Blake on the second and David Morris on the 12th.