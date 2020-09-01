Honiton Seniors’ Open success for Alan Devenny and Derek Keen

Golf club and ball Archant

The much-delayed Honiton Seniors Open finally took place, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It took the form of a two-ball pairs, better ball competition and some excellent scores were achieved.

The good scoring showed just what splendid hard work has been put in by the Honiton green staff to produce a course in superb condition.

In first place were a Honiton pair, Alan Devenny and Derek Keen with a terrific 45 points and the other prizes were divided between home and visitor’s teams.

For the visitors, in first place were Keith Rees and Rob Hutchinson from Taunton and Pickeridge with 44 points.

It was close for second place with four pairings returning a score of 42 points.

Countback was called into play and that resulted in Whitsand Bay pairing Trevor Stevens and Jon Nicholls taking second; third were Boringdon Park duo Mike Fulton and Eric Harris and fourth were Peter Doyle and Neville Barrett from Fingle Glen.

For the Honiton players, first place needed countback to be called into play and it resulted in Tony Proudfoot and Peter Boehm taking first place with 43 points.

Edged into second place, also with 43 points, were Steve Ballard and Jon Smith-Reynolds and third were Jim Wallis and Tony Williams with 42 points.

Fourth, also with 42 points, and after countback, were Ian Guy and Steve Hames.

There were 10 twos recorded with each golfer winning six balls.