Honiton Seniors' Open success for Maggs, Crane and Stroud

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE Archant

Occasional showers and autumnal air was the order of the day for the last Seniors' Open of the year, writes Ann Desmoulins.

A field of over 120 golfers took on the course in a three-ball better ball competition with one to score. White tees, with 3/4 handicap and a top allowance of 18 ensured that scores in the 40s would be needed to be in the prizes, for both Honiton and visitor teams.

The overall winners came from Honiton - Dave Maggs, Keith Crane and Mike Stroud amassing a score of 44 pts.

The four home team positions were occupied by Messrs Morgan, Blake and Blake in first, Rogers, Ritchie and Lyddon in second, Phillips, Orford and Ive in third and Clarke, Keen and Devenny in 4th.

The winning visitor teams came from Fingle Glen, Exeter and Bath, and all the winners had scores above 40 pts.

FORCE, the club's chosen charity for this year, was present and will benefit from the donations raised on the raffle and at the Halfway Hut.