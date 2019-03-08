Honiton Seniors’ Open Texas Scramble sees a hole-in-one from Bill Eaton

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 13:56 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 16 July 2019

Honiton Seniors’ captain Steve Butcher presenting winner Chris Vincent with the Veterans Cup. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUB

An exciting day at Honiton Golf Club witnessed some incredible golf for this year's Seniors Open Texas Scramble, writes Ann Desmoulins.

With a representation of 17 different clubs from near and far. The winners for the away quests were Paul Plummer, Tony Allen and Martin Lockyer from Wareham, recording a superb 60.7 nett, second place went to Chris Sadler, John Fynn and John Grenvell with 61.0 from Minchinhampton and the third place going to Dale Vowder, Dennis Wright and Ian Steer on 61.1 from Downes, Crediton.

The home teams were also recording some excellent score with the third place team Phil Faulkner, Mike Williams and Mike Kent scoring 60.1; second were Peter Clarke, Derek Keen and Alan Devenny on a creditable 58.9, but first place went to the Honiton Seniors' captain's team of Steve Butcher, Alex Neil and David Scott, winning by the narrowest score of an incredible 58.5.

However, even these scores didn't win the overall competition prize.

With a fantastic score of 57.2 were visitors from Downes Crediton, Peter Cage, Kevin Woolacott and Jim Kenshole.

All the prizes were presented by Honiton club captain Paul Borowski, who also complimented the assistance provided by the volunteers at the halfway house, starters, score checkers and the recently appointed, chef Emma, without whom the days success would not have gone so smoothly.

Donations from the refreshments provided at the halfway house raised almost £120 for the clubs chosen charity, FORCE.

But the biggest surprise of the day went to Bill Eaton, who not only won the closest to the pin on the 12th, but did so with a 'hole-in-one'.

The only other prize for nearest to fairway cross on the 18th went to home player Geoff Stone.

