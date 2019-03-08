Honiton Seniors' Ron Blatchford Cup win for Steve Butcher

Seventy-six seniors' competed for the Ron Blatchford Cup, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Ron was a long standing member of the club and held the position of club captain, chairman of the executive committee and was also a vice president. He was very well respected and would have been proud of the scores in this year's competition.

In first place in Division One was our seniors' captain, Steve Butcher with a very fine 41 points. Second place went to Alan DeVenny with 38 edging Bill Eaton into third on countback as he also carded a score of 38.

Fourth was David Morris with 36 points.

In Division Two, an excellent score 40 points meant that John Ward took the honours, followed in second place by Fred Thomas with 38, George Smith was third with 37 and Tom Tunnicliffe with 36 Points.

The overall winner of the Ron Blatchford Trophy was Steve Butcher.

There were six twos each winning eight balls: Robert Canterbury, Ted Chandler and Steve Blundell on the second, John Pawley on the 12th and Steve Butcher and Tony Proudfoot on the fourth.

A Criss-Cross 10-hole competition was held for the Coppers group and first was Marcia Bastin 15 points. There were joint runners-up with Brian Hammond and Diane Rider on 12.

The game was the best score from only fiveholes which were paired with each other.