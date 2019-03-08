Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Honiton Seniors Stableford success for Phil Faulkner

PUBLISHED: 07:21 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:21 30 August 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

There were 65 Honiton Seniors playing when the section contested a Stableford competition, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Despite heavy dew, the course proved to be so much drier than it had been on each of the previous two Fridays!

As always, scores were good and places were tightly contested.

In Division One, the spoils went to Phil Faulkner with a terrific 40 points, closely followed by senors' vice-captain David Scott with 39.

Third was Vic Wood with 38 and fourth was Gerry Bolton with 37.

In Division Two, the first three places all had the same score of 36 points with John Frith just edging out Phil Wall on countback, who, in turn, edged out Mike Sennitt into third place.

Fourth place was taken by Tom Stanton with his score of 33 points.

There were six twos each with each receiving six balls.

They were scored by Ray Cavill on the second, Peter Clarke on the 10th and Brian Hoepelman, Bill Phillips, Nigel Broadbent and Vic Wood on the 12th.

Most Read

Man arrested after reported firearms incident in Axminster released on bail

Lynch Close, off North Street, in Axminster. Picrture: Chris Carson

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Plans lodged to transform ‘struggling’ Monkton farm shop into five-home development

Oaklands Farm could become a five-home development if plans get the go-ahead. Picture: Google Maps

Market stall owner blew £1million in VAT scam cash on gambling

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Former bricklayer in Seaton wins major industry award

Lee Woodward, site manager at Bovis Homes� Pebble Beach development in Seaton. Picture: Alex Perkins Photography

Most Read

Man arrested after reported firearms incident in Axminster released on bail

Lynch Close, off North Street, in Axminster. Picrture: Chris Carson

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Plans lodged to transform ‘struggling’ Monkton farm shop into five-home development

Oaklands Farm could become a five-home development if plans get the go-ahead. Picture: Google Maps

Market stall owner blew £1million in VAT scam cash on gambling

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Former bricklayer in Seaton wins major industry award

Lee Woodward, site manager at Bovis Homes� Pebble Beach development in Seaton. Picture: Alex Perkins Photography

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Pulman marks return to a Dunks shirt with goal in derby draw

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Axe Cliff Ex Captain’s Cup win for Sandra Walker

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Seniors Stableford success for Phil Faulkner

Golf club and ball

Lyme Regis men complete another Championship ‘Great Escape’

Bowls

Honiton Town beaten at Millbrook

Goal!
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists