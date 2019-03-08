Honiton Seniors Stableford success for Phil Faulkner

Golf club and ball Archant

There were 65 Honiton Seniors playing when the section contested a Stableford competition, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Despite heavy dew, the course proved to be so much drier than it had been on each of the previous two Fridays!

As always, scores were good and places were tightly contested.

In Division One, the spoils went to Phil Faulkner with a terrific 40 points, closely followed by senors' vice-captain David Scott with 39.

Third was Vic Wood with 38 and fourth was Gerry Bolton with 37.

In Division Two, the first three places all had the same score of 36 points with John Frith just edging out Phil Wall on countback, who, in turn, edged out Mike Sennitt into third place.

Fourth place was taken by Tom Stanton with his score of 33 points.

There were six twos each with each receiving six balls.

They were scored by Ray Cavill on the second, Peter Clarke on the 10th and Brian Hoepelman, Bill Phillips, Nigel Broadbent and Vic Wood on the 12th.