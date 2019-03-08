Honiton Seniors' success for Alan DeVenny

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

There were 56 seniors who braved the strong wind and warm sunshine to play this week's Stableford, wries Ann Desmoulins.

As always there were some outstanding scores and some that were not quite as good.

In Division One, Alan DeVenny posted a superb 39 points to just overtake Stan Squire, who had led for most of the competition with a very creditable 38 points. In third place was seniors' captain Steve Butcher with 35 points, just beating Derek Keen into fourth place - he had 34 points.

In Division Two, Phil Wall triumphed with a superb 39 points. Second place was taken by Eric Short with 36 points, third was Robert Canterbury with 35 points and fourth was John Harvey with 34 points.

Some handicap adjustments will no doubt be made!

There were seven twos each winning four golf balls. They were: Steve Butcher, Jim Wallis, Vic Wood and Alan DeVenny on the 2nd, David Morris on the 12th, Phil Faulkner on the 10th and a fine effort from Geoff Stone on the 7th.