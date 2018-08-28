Advanced search

Honiton seniors success for Dave Morgan and Phil Wall

PUBLISHED: 13:31 24 January 2019

Prior to the Honiton Golf Club seniors’ annual meeting, and also to ensure that the meeting was held for a prompt 12.30pm start, a two-start Stableford competition was held, writes Ann Desmoulins.

One competition was over 10 holes starting on the first tee and the other was an 11 hole competition starting on the 11th tee and carrying on to the third.

The winner of the 10-hole competition was Dave Morgan with 21 points beating Ron Graham also with 21.

Third was Max Pipe with 20 points and fourth was Bob Underwood with 19.

The winner of the 11-hole competition was Phil Wall with 23 points. Second was Rob Sexton with 22 points and third was Derek Keen, also with 22. Fourth place went to Peter Blake with 21. There were three twos, all recorded on the second hole and scored by Dave Morgan Nick Mitchell and Alan Pollock.

