Honiton Seniors Veterans Cup win for Chris Vincent

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT Archant

On a beautiful Friday morning, warm and sunny, course in fantastic condition 58 Honiton seniors' competed for the Veterans Cup, no one broke par and only two people achieved par, weather and course not to blame, writes Ann Desmoulins.

The winner in Division One and the overall winner of the Veterans Cup was Chris Vincent with a nett 69.

Second place went to Mike Blake with a nett 70 beating Heinz Klepacz into third on countback also with nett 70 and fourth was claimed by Dave Morgan also with a nett 70, two weeks ago Dave won the wooden spoon, golf changes that quickly.

The winner of Division Two was Rob Sexton with a nett 69, what's more, he only lost the cup on countback.

Second was Tony Proudfoot with a nett 70, third was Bob Underwood with a nett 72 and fourth was John Harvey with a nett 73.

There were three two's each winning eight golf balls: Mike Blake on the seventh, Jim Wallis on the 12th and Duncan Hepburn on the second.