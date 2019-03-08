Advanced search

Honiton Seniors welcome back captain Steve

PUBLISHED: 12:19 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:19 08 March 2019

Steve Butcher has recovered from his serious illness sufficiently to take up the reins as seniors’ captain, writes Ann Desmoulins.

It’s really good news for Steve and also for the senior section. Sincere thanks must go to John Pawley for continuing as captain until Steve was fit enough to take up the reins.

The week’s golf competition was round seven of the Eclectic. With just two rounds remaining, Jim Wallis leads the standings with Derek Keen in second place.

The scores were very close in Division One with all four places decided on countback!

Peter Morgan took first place, Barrie Rogers was second, Jim Kerr finished third and Nigel Broadbent took fourth spot.

All four scored 39 points and can look forward to some handicap adjustment!

It was also close in Division Two with Robert Canterbury in first place with 37 points, winning on countback from Rod Armitage, also with 37. Third, also with 37 points, was Keith Major and fourth was Bob Cleal with 33.

There were seven twos, each winning five balls. The twos were scored by Malcolm Matthews on the fourth, Jim Wallis and Peter Boehm on the 12th (this was Peter’s first competition as a senior), and, on the second hole, Mike Kent, Paul Ritchie, Tom Tunnicliffe and Rod Armitage all fired twos.

