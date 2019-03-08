Honiton Seniors' win the Honiton Challenge Cup

Golf club and ball Archant

Honiton golfers, like many others the length and breadth of the country, have suffered with a lack of recent action owing to waterlogged courses, writes Ann Desmoulins.

However, the annual challenge between the various sections of the club did take place a couple of weekends ago and, in the absence of any other news, is worth reporting on.

With the annual challenge there are three trophies up for grabs, all played concurrently between teams of 10 from the ladies', men's, seniors' and junior section of the club, all looking to secure the Honiton Challenge Cup itself.

The six top Stableford scores from each section counted and, the final reckoning showed the seniors' team coming out on top, sweeping all before them.

They also won the Otter Trophy against the ladies' with 271 Stableford points to 257 where all 10 players' scores counted and the ladies won the Hansford Trophy against the men, winning by six matches to four with the format Stableford matchplay. A most enjoyable day was had by all.