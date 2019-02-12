Honiton Sittle League latest - Scruffs hold four point lead

Honiton Skittle League Division One leaders Scruffs sat out the latest round of matcheswhich, at the end of them, saw Scruffs sitting pretty with a four point lead at the top of Division One.

Division Two leaders Hillbillies suffered only their third defeat of the season when they were beaten nu nine pins at Tuckers B, but they still hold a healthy five point lead and, in Division Three, Clubulites still top the table despite losing for the first time in the league this season.

Full results (February 13)

Division One: Con Club A 342, Three Tuns 358; Vine B 365, Boogie Boys 316; Coasters 401, Vine A 365; Offwell 396, Con Raiders 360; Drewe Arms 345, Cricketers 389; Scruffs had a bye

Division Two: Tother Lot 343, Tiger Volunteers 333; Tuckers B 411, Hillbillies 402; Vine Reds 332, Blackborough 325; Sidmouth Arms 372; Workies B 369; Shell’s Belles 345, Tuckers A 337; Highfield had a bye

Division Three : Team Sid 372, Nog Inn 314; Jammy Dodgers 349, PWP 326; Woodpeckers 339, Bluebirds 301;

Blues 275, Bovines 288; Volliers 273, Monkton 276 : Allsorts 318, Clubulites 315

Highest scores: 88 – D Lewis (Coasters); 82 – D Dower (Tuckers B); 78 – W Tratt (Offwell); 77 M Gittins (D’s Jammy Dodgers); 76 - I Wilson (Workies B); 75 - A Johnson (Hillbillies); 74 - C Maher (Vine A) and K Kelly (Cricketers); 73 – Will Tratt (Offwell) and D Coombs (Tuckers B); 72 - A Kennel (Sidmouth Arms); 71 - A Lewis (Coasters), R Ingram (Cricketers) and N Barrett (Team Sid); 70 D Gould (Tuckers B)

Tables

Division 1 P W D L Pts

Scruffs 16 13 0 3 26

Vine B 16 11 0 5 22

Coasters 16 9 0 7 18

Offwell 17 9 0 8 18

Cricketers 17 8 0 9 16

Drewe Arms 16 8 0 8 16

Three Tuns** 16 8 0 8 14

Boogie Boys 16 6 0 10 12

Con Club A 16 6 0 10 12

Con Raiders 17 6 0 11 12

Vine A 17 6 0 11 12

** 2 points deducted (no result card)

Division 2 P W D L Pts

Hillbillies 16 13 0 3 26

Vine Reds 17 10 1 6 21

Tiger Volunteers 16 10 0 6 20

Tuckers B 17 9 1 7 19

Shell’s Belles 16 9 0 7 18

Sidmouth Arms 16 8 0 8 16

Blackborough SC 16 7 0 9 14

Tuckers A 16 7 0 9 14

Workies B 15 6 0 9 12

Highfield 16 5 0 11 10

Tother Lot 17 4 0 13 8

Division 3 P W D L Pts

Clubulites 18 15 2 1 32

Team Sid 18 14 1 3 29

Woodpeckers 18 13 1 4 27

Bovines 18 13 0 5 26

Nog Inn 18 9 2 7 20

Monkton 18 8 2 8 18

Allsorts 18 8 0 10 16

Blues 18 7 2 9 16

Volliers 18 6 0 12 12

Jammy Dodgers 18 5 0 13 10

PWP 18 4 0 14 8

Bluebirds 18 1 0 17 2