Honiton Skittles League reaches the semi-final stage
PUBLISHED: 12:38 28 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 28 December 2019
Archant
The latest round of matches in the Honiton Skittles League saw the spotlight on the Knock-out Cup which has now reached the semi-final stage.
In the last eight there were wins for Cricketers, who defeated Vine B 390-348; Team Sid, who beat Workies B 370-347; Tuckers B, who won 365-343 at Con Club A and Coasters, who defeated Tother Lot 365.
Five played registered scores of 70 or more with the top score being the 76 scored by D Lewis of Coasters.
D Dower of Tuckers B hit a 75 and two players, R Ingram of Cricketers and J Beaton of Team Sid, chalked up scored of 72. The two other players to make the top scoring charts were N Hartnoll and A Griffiths, both of Tother Lot, who scored 71 and 70 respectively.
The semi-final draw, with matches to be played on February 26, sees Coasters entertain Cricketers and Tuckers B will entertain Team Sid.
Honiton Skittles League latest tables
Division 1
P W D L Pts
Offwell 11 8 1 2 17
Scruffs 11 8 1 2 17
Hillbillies 11 6 0 5 12
Tuckers B 11 6 0 5 12
Vine A 11 6 0 5 12
Vine B 11 6 0 5 12
Cricketers 10 5 1 4 11
Three Tuns 11 5 0 6 10
Con Raiders 11 4 0 7 8
Coasters 11 2 1 8 5
Tiger Volunteers 11 2 0 9 4
Division 2
P W D L Pts
Shell's Belles 11 7 0 4 14
Sidmouth Arms 11 7 0 4 14
Team Sid 11 6 1 4 13
Clubulites 11 6 0 5 12
Vine Reds 10 6 0 4 12
Tuckers A 11 5 1 5 11
Workies B 11 5 1 5 11
Con Club A 11 5 0 6 10
Blackborough SC 11 4 1 6 9
Volly A 11 4 0 7 8
Woodpeckers 11 3 0 8 6
Division 3
P W D L Pts
Tother Lot 11 9 0 2 18
Bovines 10 8 0 2 16
Monkton 11 8 0 3 16
Nog Inn 11 7 0 4 14
Volliers 11 7 0 4 14
Allsorts 11 6 0 5 12
Highfield 11 6 0 5 12
Blues 11 4 0 7 8
Jammy Dodgers 11 3 0 8 6
PWP 11 2 0 9 4
Bluebirds 11 0 0 11 0