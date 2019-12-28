Honiton Skittles League reaches the semi-final stage

The latest round of matches in the Honiton Skittles League saw the spotlight on the Knock-out Cup which has now reached the semi-final stage.

In the last eight there were wins for Cricketers, who defeated Vine B 390-348; Team Sid, who beat Workies B 370-347; Tuckers B, who won 365-343 at Con Club A and Coasters, who defeated Tother Lot 365.

Five played registered scores of 70 or more with the top score being the 76 scored by D Lewis of Coasters.

D Dower of Tuckers B hit a 75 and two players, R Ingram of Cricketers and J Beaton of Team Sid, chalked up scored of 72. The two other players to make the top scoring charts were N Hartnoll and A Griffiths, both of Tother Lot, who scored 71 and 70 respectively.

The semi-final draw, with matches to be played on February 26, sees Coasters entertain Cricketers and Tuckers B will entertain Team Sid.

Honiton Skittles League latest tables

Division 1

P W D L Pts

Offwell 11 8 1 2 17

Scruffs 11 8 1 2 17

Hillbillies 11 6 0 5 12

Tuckers B 11 6 0 5 12

Vine A 11 6 0 5 12

Vine B 11 6 0 5 12

Cricketers 10 5 1 4 11

Three Tuns 11 5 0 6 10

Con Raiders 11 4 0 7 8

Coasters 11 2 1 8 5

Tiger Volunteers 11 2 0 9 4

Division 2

P W D L Pts

Shell's Belles 11 7 0 4 14

Sidmouth Arms 11 7 0 4 14

Team Sid 11 6 1 4 13

Clubulites 11 6 0 5 12

Vine Reds 10 6 0 4 12

Tuckers A 11 5 1 5 11

Workies B 11 5 1 5 11

Con Club A 11 5 0 6 10

Blackborough SC 11 4 1 6 9

Volly A 11 4 0 7 8

Woodpeckers 11 3 0 8 6

Division 3

P W D L Pts

Tother Lot 11 9 0 2 18

Bovines 10 8 0 2 16

Monkton 11 8 0 3 16

Nog Inn 11 7 0 4 14

Volliers 11 7 0 4 14

Allsorts 11 6 0 5 12

Highfield 11 6 0 5 12

Blues 11 4 0 7 8

Jammy Dodgers 11 3 0 8 6

PWP 11 2 0 9 4

Bluebirds 11 0 0 11 0