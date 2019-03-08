Honiton Skittle League KO Cup reaches the quarter-final stage

The Honiton Skittle League KO Cup competition has reached the quarter-final stage.

M Davies of Coasters was the top score in the second round of the cup, chalking up his score of 79 in his teams 409-356 win over Con Raiders.

In the last eight Coasters will meet Tother Lot and the other three quarter-final ties are: Cricketers v Vine B, Team Sid v Workies B and Con A v Tuckers B.

The quarter-final ties are set to be played on December 18.

Results

Knock-out Cup Second Rd (matches played on October 23)

Tother Lot 377, Scruffs 356; Cricketers defeated Three Tuns (walkover); Allsorts 309, Workies B 313; Con A 363, Tiger Volunteers 352; Sidmouth Arms 355, Team Sid 374; Tuckers B 385, Blackborough SC 362; Coasters 409, Con Raiders 356; Vine B 357, Woodpeckers 317

Highest scorers: 79 - M Davies (Coasters); 73 - M Chambers (Tiger Volunteers); 72 - T Bennett (Con Raiders); 71 - P Warren (Team Sid); 70 - M mPanizzi (Coasters), A Griffiths (Tother Lot), A Kennell (Sidmouth Arms) and D Squire (Blackborough)

Quarter-final draw (ties to be played on December 18)

Cricketers v Vine B, Team Sid v Workies B, Con A v Tuckers B and Coasters v Tother Lot