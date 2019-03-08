Honiton Skittle League set for thrilling final round of matches
PUBLISHED: 19:21 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:21 17 March 2019
Archant
In the Honiton Skittle League, the battle to stay up in the top division has gone to the final round of games, writes Mark Panizzi.
f the five teams who could still be relegated, four play each other with the losers of the game between Con A and Vine A certain to face the drop!
Other permutations could result in a play-off to decide the second team to go down.
Meanwhile, there’s also a thrilling finish in Division Two with the second promotion spot still up for grabs heading into the final round of matches.
Latest scores
Division One: Scruffs 422, Boogie Boys 365; Cricketers 338, Vine B 355; Con Club A 361, Con Raiders 370; Offwell 379, Drewe Arms 341; Three Tuns 333, Coasters 324; Vine A had a bye
Division Two: Tiger Volunteers 347, Blackborough 331; Tuckers A 361, Tuckers B 363; Workies B 356, Tother Lot 338; Shell’s Belles 336, Highfield 335; Hillbillies 306, Sidmouth Arms 297; Vine Reds had a bye
Division Three: Nog Inn 369, Bluebirds 305; Clubulites 360, Woodpeckers 343; Monkton 295, Jammy Dodgers 264; Bovines 320, Team Sid 362; Volliers 295, Allsorts 287; PWP 318, Blues 338
Highest scores: 79 – M Wheaton and C Pearcey (both of Scruffs); 76 – R Tozer (Con Raiders) and J Madge (Nog Inn); 71 – D Drew (Scruffs), B Rhodes (Three Tuns) and D Bennett (Tuckers A); 70 – T Pettitt (Drewe Arms) and T Jennings (Clubulites)
Latest tables
Division 1 P W D L Pts
Scruffs 19 16 0 3 32
Vine B 19 13 0 6 26
Offwell 20 11 0 9 22
Coasters 19 9 0 10 18
Drewe Arms 19 9 0 10 18
Three Tuns** 19 10 0 9 18
Con Raiders 19 8 0 11 16
Cricketers 19 8 0 11 16
Boogie Boys 19 7 0 12 14
Con Club A 19 7 0 12 14
Vine A 19 7 0 12 14
** Two points deducted for no result card
Division 2 P W D L Pts
Hillbillies 19 16 0 3 32
Tiger Volunteers 19 12 0 7 24
Tuckers B 19 11 1 7 23
Vine Reds 19 10 1 8 21
Shell’s Belles 19 10 0 9 20
Workies B 19 10 0 9 20
Sidmouth Arms 19 9 0 10 18
Tuckers A 19 9 0 10 18
Blackborough SC 20 8 0 12 16
Highfield 19 5 0 14 10
Tother Lot 19 4 0 15 8
Division 3 P W D L Pts
Clubulites 21 18 2 1 38
Team Sid 21 16 1 4 33
Woodpeckers 21 14 1 6 29
Bovines 21 14 0 7 28
Nog Inn 21 11 2 8 24
Allsorts 21 10 0 11 20
Blues 21 9 2 10 20
Monkton 21 9 2 10 20
Volliers 21 7 0 14 14
Jammy Dodgers 21 5 0 16 10
PWP 21 5 0 16 10
Bluebirds 21 3 0 18 6