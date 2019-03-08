Honiton Skittle League set for thrilling final round of matches

In the Honiton Skittle League, the battle to stay up in the top division has gone to the final round of games, writes Mark Panizzi.

f the five teams who could still be relegated, four play each other with the losers of the game between Con A and Vine A certain to face the drop!

Other permutations could result in a play-off to decide the second team to go down.

Meanwhile, there’s also a thrilling finish in Division Two with the second promotion spot still up for grabs heading into the final round of matches.

Latest scores

Division One: Scruffs 422, Boogie Boys 365; Cricketers 338, Vine B 355; Con Club A 361, Con Raiders 370; Offwell 379, Drewe Arms 341; Three Tuns 333, Coasters 324; Vine A had a bye

Division Two: Tiger Volunteers 347, Blackborough 331; Tuckers A 361, Tuckers B 363; Workies B 356, Tother Lot 338; Shell’s Belles 336, Highfield 335; Hillbillies 306, Sidmouth Arms 297; Vine Reds had a bye

Division Three: Nog Inn 369, Bluebirds 305; Clubulites 360, Woodpeckers 343; Monkton 295, Jammy Dodgers 264; Bovines 320, Team Sid 362; Volliers 295, Allsorts 287; PWP 318, Blues 338

Highest scores: 79 – M Wheaton and C Pearcey (both of Scruffs); 76 – R Tozer (Con Raiders) and J Madge (Nog Inn); 71 – D Drew (Scruffs), B Rhodes (Three Tuns) and D Bennett (Tuckers A); 70 – T Pettitt (Drewe Arms) and T Jennings (Clubulites)

Latest tables

Division 1 P W D L Pts

Scruffs 19 16 0 3 32

Vine B 19 13 0 6 26

Offwell 20 11 0 9 22

Coasters 19 9 0 10 18

Drewe Arms 19 9 0 10 18

Three Tuns** 19 10 0 9 18

Con Raiders 19 8 0 11 16

Cricketers 19 8 0 11 16

Boogie Boys 19 7 0 12 14

Con Club A 19 7 0 12 14

Vine A 19 7 0 12 14

** Two points deducted for no result card

Division 2 P W D L Pts

Hillbillies 19 16 0 3 32

Tiger Volunteers 19 12 0 7 24

Tuckers B 19 11 1 7 23

Vine Reds 19 10 1 8 21

Shell’s Belles 19 10 0 9 20

Workies B 19 10 0 9 20

Sidmouth Arms 19 9 0 10 18

Tuckers A 19 9 0 10 18

Blackborough SC 20 8 0 12 16

Highfield 19 5 0 14 10

Tother Lot 19 4 0 15 8

Division 3 P W D L Pts

Clubulites 21 18 2 1 38

Team Sid 21 16 1 4 33

Woodpeckers 21 14 1 6 29

Bovines 21 14 0 7 28

Nog Inn 21 11 2 8 24

Allsorts 21 10 0 11 20

Blues 21 9 2 10 20

Monkton 21 9 2 10 20

Volliers 21 7 0 14 14

Jammy Dodgers 21 5 0 16 10

PWP 21 5 0 16 10

Bluebirds 21 3 0 18 6