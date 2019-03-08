Honiton Skittles League - important dates



Honiton Skittle League captains are reminded that entries for the Summer League must be with the fixture secretary, Mark Panizzi, by May 15.

Entries received after that date may not be accepted!

There are also some important forthcoming dates for captains and team organisers to be aware of.

Forthcoming dates:

April 17: Open pairs 1st round

April 24: Men’s singles second round and the ladies singles final at the Vine Inn

May 1: Open pairs 2nd round

May 8: Men’s singles final at the Feniton Sports and Social Club and the ladies pairs 1st round

May 15: Open pairs final to be played at the Con Club on alley one

May 22: ladies pairs final to be played at the Working Men’s Club

May 29: Paul Miller Memorial Shield for captain’s being played at the Con Club on alley one

June 7: Presentation Night being held at the Con Club when the Chris Binmore Memorial Trophy for away averages will be contested.