Honiton Skittles League latest - Scruffs sport the last remaining unbeaten record

skittles generic picture Archant

Scruffs are now the only team to still be unbeaten in the Honiton Skittle League after the latest round of matches.

Scruffs won their Division One meeting with Tuckers B 335-328 and the only other unbeaten record, that belonging to Division Three side Bovines, was ended when they lost 322-307 to Monkton.

There is now just one team yet to register a point across the three divisions and that is Bluebirds who have lost all six of their games so far and sit rock bottom of division three.

Results of matches played on October 30

Division One: Con Raiders 335, Cricketers 370; Scruffs 335, Tuckers B 328; Three Tuns 330, Vine B 339; Vine A 352, Coasters 320; Tiger Volunteers v Offwell, result card awaited; Hillbillies had a bye

Division Two: Clubulites 336, Woodpeckers 323; Team Sid 363, Blackborough 338; Volly A 339, Vine Reds 383; Tuckers A 363, Shell's Belles 357; Workies B 357, Sidmouth Arms 352 ; Con Club A had a bye

Division Three: Nog Inn 362, Highfield 387; PWP 316, Blues 335; Bovines 307, Monkton 322; Jammy Dodgers 340, Volliers 346; Tother Lot 345, Allsorts 346; Bluebirds had a bye

Highest scorers

77 - E Williams (Highfield); 72 - M Cardy (Vine Reds) and M Jackson (Blues); 71 - S McKenzie (Allsorts); 70 - R Ingram (Cricketers), M Gillard (Vine Reds) and A Kennell (Sidmouth Arms)

Latest tables

Division 1 P W D L Pts

Scruffs 6 5 1 0 11

Offwell 6 4 1 1 9

Tuckers B 6 4 0 2 8

Vine A 6 4 0 2 8

Three Tuns 6 3 0 3 6

Coasters 7 2 1 4 5

Cricketers 6 2 1 3 5

Con Raiders 6 2 0 4 4

Hillbillies 6 2 0 4 4

Vine B 6 2 0 4 4

Tiger Volunteers 5 1 0 4 2

Division 2 P W D L Pts

Clubulites 6 4 0 2 8

Con Club A 6 4 0 2 8

Shell's Belles 7 4 0 3 8

Tuckers A 6 4 0 2 8

Vine Reds 6 4 0 2 8

Team Sid 6 3 1 2 7

Sidmouth Arms 7 3 0 4 6

Workies B 6 2 1 3 5

Blackborough SC 7 2 0 5 4

Volly A 6 2 0 4 4

Woodpeckers 7 2 0 5 4

Division 3 P W D L Pts

Bovines 6 5 0 1 10

Monkton 6 5 0 1 10

Tother Lot 7 5 0 2 10

Allsorts 6 4 0 2 8

Highfield 6 4 0 2 8

Blues 6 3 0 3 6

Nog Inn 7 3 0 4 6

Volliers 6 3 0 3 6

Jammy Dodgers 7 2 0 5 4

PWP 7 1 0 6 2

Bluebirds 6 0 0 6 0