Honiton slip to home defeat against brilliant Bovey

Tim Herbert

Published: 9:00 AM January 18, 2022
Honiton Town Football Club

Honiton Town Football Club - Credit: Honiton Town Football Club

Honiton Town were unable to prevent a rampant Bovey Tracey from taking all three points at Mountbatten Park with an impressive 5-1 victory. 

While there was little to choose between the two sides in the early stages, Bovey edged in front to lead 2-1 at the break. The visitors turned on the style with three more goals after the break to leave the Hippos third from bottom in the Peninsula East division. 

Honiton will look to regroup this weekend, when they welcome Crediton United for a huge League Cup game at home. 

Elsewhere in Peninsula football, the new-look Sidmouth Town crushed Plymouth Marjon 6-0 and Torpoint Athletic managed to double that tally, humbling Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 12-0. 

Okehampton Argyle stay top after a hard-fought 2-1 win at Ivybridge Town, Brixham won 4-1 at Elmore and there were good wins on the road for Cullompton and Elburton Villa. 

Non-League Football
Honiton News

