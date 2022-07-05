Honiton Spinners support the Force in Nello Cycle Challenge

Since the first Nello Century Cycle Challenge in 2000, the ride has raised more than £1.2m for FORCE, which works locally to support anyone affected by cancer, face-to-face and close to home.

The ride has grown from attracting a field of 90 cyclists in that first year to regularly filling up to its 1,500 capacity. There are two different options, the Nello 55 and Nello 100, and both take the same route over to Tiverton before splitting at the first feed station.

Stephen Driscoll, Kevin Goss and Tony Peek set off together with a small group. After leaving Exeter, they were soon in country lanes for about 20 miles, taking it in turns leading to save the legs for the climbs later on.

The 55-mile took riders out of Tiverton heading towards Crediton. This meant that there was some challenging climbing involved, with three long ascents within the next 20 miles before arriving at the next feed station. Tony managed to overtake a good number of riders on route to the feed station.

Once past the feed station, it was on towards Black Dog. There is a drop down into Black Dog from the top of a climb, which put you straight into a head-on buffing wind. It was here that the wind really took hold and Tony was fighting to hold on to the bike after being blown across the road at a gap in the hedge - scary stuff.

From Black Dog, it was on to Morchard Bishop and then Crediton, taking the back lanes to bring you out on the main Crediton road a couple of miles outside of Exeter.

Tony was in 3rd place on the 55-mile route, with an amazing average speed of 16 mph with 3780 ft of climb in only 3 hours and 45 minutes. Steve and Kev completed the 100-mile route in 7 hrs 27 and climbed a challenging 5761 ft at an average of 13.2 mph.

Kev said: "There was a brutal headwind climbing out of Simonsbath, battling headwind all the way home.” It was the toughest Nello Kev has ever ridden.

Kevin Goss and Tony Peek - Credit: Honiton Spinners



