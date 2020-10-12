Advanced search

Honiton Stingray swimmers back in pool action

PUBLISHED: 12:45 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:45 12 October 2020

Members of Honiton Stingrays Swimming Club in action. Picture HONITON SWIMMING CLUB

Honiton Stingrays Swimming Club, are looking to raise the profile of the club, and publicise it to new members, set against the current coronavirus pandemic backdrop, writes Andrew Phare.

A Honiton Stingrays memeber has a temperature check ahead of a training session. Picture HONITON SWIMMING CLUBA Honiton Stingrays memeber has a temperature check ahead of a training session. Picture HONITON SWIMMING CLUB

The club recently returned to training after a six-month break imposed as a result of Covid-19 and refurbishment to the Honiton Pool.

Club members, with the pro-active support of parents and the club committee had to adapt to new pool times, new venues and new training protocols, which now include individual temperature checks, entry and exit procedures and of course social distancing for every session.

Throughout the club, everyone is just really happy and grateful, to be able to get back in the water and start the journey back to breaking their ‘Personal Bests’.

The club swims regularly throughout the week and new members are always welcome.

