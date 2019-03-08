Honiton Stingrays make a return to competitive action

Honiton Stingrays at the Plymouth Sprint Gala. Picture HONITON SWIMMING CLUB Archant

Honiton Stingrays have returned to training after the summer break, starting off with a team building trip to Exeter, writes Andy Phare.

Honiton Stingray members at Tenpin bowling in Exeter. Picture: HONITON SWIMMING CLUB Honiton Stingray members at Tenpin bowling in Exeter. Picture: HONITON SWIMMING CLUB

Club members enjoyed a session of tenpin bowling before heading to the pool for some serious training, prior to the first Gala of the season - The Exeter Sprint, which was held at the Plymouth Life centre.

The Stingrays took a team of 14 to the Gala and competed against swim teams throughout the South West, with personal best times tumbling yet again.

After a busy start to the season, the swimmers should be proud of their efforts and their newly improved times.

The club swims on Sunday afternoons and Friday evenings at the Honiton Pool and new members are always welcome.