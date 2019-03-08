Honiton Swimming Club youngsters receive visit from swim star Liam Tancock

Liam Tancock talks with the Honiton Swimming Club juniors. Picture HONITON SC Archant

Honiton Swimming Club youngsters had a real treat on the first Friday of April with a visit to the club from four-times Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Olympic competitor and 50-metre backstroke world record holder Liam Tancock, writes Hazel Layzell.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Liam Tancock in the pool with members of Honiton Swimming Club. Picture HSC Liam Tancock in the pool with members of Honiton Swimming Club. Picture HSC

The swim star spent a full two hours with the youngsters, during which time he held a backstroke clinic and talked about his achievements, before holding a demonstration bout technique.

The club wishes to thank Martin Gregory for this opportunity to have Liam come to the club, as he won it as first prize in a competition.