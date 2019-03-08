Honiton Swimming Club youngsters receive visit from swim star Liam Tancock
PUBLISHED: 13:42 09 April 2019
Archant
Honiton Swimming Club youngsters had a real treat on the first Friday of April with a visit to the club from four-times Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Olympic competitor and 50-metre backstroke world record holder Liam Tancock, writes Hazel Layzell.
Liam Tancock in the pool with members of Honiton Swimming Club. Picture HSC
The swim star spent a full two hours with the youngsters, during which time he held a backstroke clinic and talked about his achievements, before holding a demonstration bout technique.
The club wishes to thank Martin Gregory for this opportunity to have Liam come to the club, as he won it as first prize in a competition.
Liam Tancock addresses members of Honiton Swimming Club. Picture HSC