Honiton Swimming Club youngsters receive visit from swim star Liam Tancock

PUBLISHED: 13:42 09 April 2019

Liam Tancock talks with the Honiton Swimming Club juniors. Picture HONITON SC

Liam Tancock talks with the Honiton Swimming Club juniors. Picture HONITON SC

Honiton Swimming Club youngsters had a real treat on the first Friday of April with a visit to the club from four-times Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Olympic competitor and 50-metre backstroke world record holder Liam Tancock, writes Hazel Layzell.

Liam Tancock in the pool with members of Honiton Swimming Club. Picture HSCLiam Tancock in the pool with members of Honiton Swimming Club. Picture HSC

The swim star spent a full two hours with the youngsters, during which time he held a backstroke clinic and talked about his achievements, before holding a demonstration bout technique.

The club wishes to thank Martin Gregory for this opportunity to have Liam come to the club, as he won it as first prize in a competition.

Liam Tancock addresses members of Honiton Swimming Club. Picture HSCLiam Tancock addresses members of Honiton Swimming Club. Picture HSC

