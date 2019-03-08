Honiton Texas Scramble success for Thomas, Rogers and Stockley

golf generic picture Archant

Seventy-eight seniors were involved in the latest competition, one that is a firm favourite, a Texas scramble.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Some people certainly found the conditions to their liking judging by the scores!

First place went to the team of Fred Thomas, Barry Rogers and Martin Stockley with an impressive nett 59.5.

Second place was almost as good, as with a nett 60.0 was the team of Roger Matthews, John Fleetwood and Alan DeVenny.

Third was the team of Mike Blake, Mike Delaney and Rob Stickland with a nett 62.8, whilst, in fourth close behind was Keith Major, Mike Watts and David Woodruff with a nett 62.9.

There were eight twos and reach received five bals.

Twos were scored by Pat Purtell and Tom Tunnicliffe on the seconnd, Derek Keen and Dave Lee on the 10th, Steve Butcher on the seventh, Bob Cockett on the 12th and Chris Vincent with two two's on the seventh and the 12th.