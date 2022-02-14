Happy Hippos love winning in the mud

Honiton travelled to a stodgy Elburton Villa in the Peninsula League and emerged from the Plymouth mud with a 2-1 win and three valuable points, moving the Hippos level with their hosts in the table.



There was a new face on the bench in River Leisk, while the Hippos welcomed back Tom Beddow on to the bench following his sabbatical at Bovey.

The first half saw both teams trying to get to grips with the deteriorating conditions, but neither team could really find their rhythm and both goalkeepers trudged off at half-time not having really had to dirty their gloves.

The game burst into life after the break, as Town won a free-kick on the edge of the box. Lewis Couch curled a shot past the wall and the home stopper could only parry the ball into his own goal for a Honiton lead on 55 minutes.

Elburton pushed forward in response and got their reward when a looping ball was pushed out from under the bar by Luke Ashford. The rebound fell to a home forward, who made no mistake in converting the equaliser.

Disheartened Town knew that it would be a travesty should the score finish 1-1 and the impressive Finley Rooke made sure that the Hippos got all three points when his lightening shot from the edge of the box nestled in the corner of the goal.

However, it was Dan Tavender who impressed the most, picking up his second man of the match award is as many games. Town hung on to the lead, taking the three points back to East Devon and an excellent seven points from the last nine available.

The Hippos would like to thank the supporters who made the long trip down to Plymouth, but most of all would like to thank ‘Top to Bottom Cleaners’, who wash the kit……it was a tad muddy at the end!

Let’s hope they can get it clean by next Saturday, as The Hippos welcome Newton Abbot Spurs to Mountbatten Park. Kick-off is at 3pm, and the Hippos search for their first Peninsula back-to-back wins.

Three massive points for Honiton Town - Credit: Andrew Symonds



