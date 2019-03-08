Honiton trampoline ace Katy Logan is springing her way to the very top of the sport

Katy Logan with one of the gold medals she has recently won. Picture JULIE LOGAN Archant

A Honiton teenager is, quite literally, springing her way to the top of her chosen sport.

Katy Logan in action on the trampoline. Picture JULIE LOGAN Katy Logan in action on the trampoline. Picture JULIE LOGAN

Fourteen-year-old Katy Logan is enjoying a terrific year. As well as landing the trampolining gold medal at the British Championships held in Birmingham last weekend, she also linked up with regular partner, 20-year-old Jenny Moor from Plymouth , to win two gold medals in double mini trampoline and synchro categories at the English Championships.

Katy has a genetic disorder that affects her ability to learn and so competes in the disability category at national level.

She attends the Ellen Tinkham College in Exeter and trains at Exeter Trampoline Academy .

Katy Logan (right) with her coach Polly Johns. Picture: JULIE LOGAN Katy Logan (right) with her coach Polly Johns. Picture: JULIE LOGAN

Katy started training at Honiton Trampolining Club at the age of eight, before moving on to the club in Exeter to enable her to compete at a higher level.

Katy's mother Julie says: "For the last two years Katy has trained at Exeter Trampolining under head coach Polly Johns and gymnastic and coaches Gabby Lesina, Jacob Turner and Laura Dyson, who have encouraged, coached and guided her to compete at this level.

"Katy has attended competitions throughout the year to qualify for the national championships. Both Exeter Trampolining Club and British Gymnastics are fully inclusive; in fact Katy competed alongside Olympic Champions at Birmingham Arena last weekend."

Katy is the current U15 British champion, but next year moves up to the open age group where she will compete against adults in that category. She is currently training for a full 12 hours a week and this increases to around 14 hours a week leading up to competitions.

Mum Julie says: "She trains with a lovely group of children and she has made some great friends in the sport.

"What's more, the staff at Ellen Tinkham School are so supportive and all that plays a big part in her on-going success."

As for her rise in the sport, Mum Julie says: "Katy won her first medals when working with the coaches at Honiton Trampolining Club. She was showing early promise, indeed she was clearly good at the sport, but it did take her a while to learn a new skill or remember important routines. I recall in her first competition she was very timid, but once she became used to the competition structure she blossomed quickly."

She continued: "The move to Exeter Trampolining Academy really paid dividends for she won league finals in Sheffield as well as securing a bronze medal in South West open age groups.

"Katy has to do two hours' strength and conditioning a week in additional to 12 hours of general training.

"With the number of hours' training and active lifestyle she follows, Katy is encouraged to eat healthily so to give her the necessary reserves of energy, but she does enjoy the occasional treats!"

As for the future, young Katy continues to plot a route to the highest levels of the sport, as Mum Julie alluded to when she said: "Katy's next goal is to get into the British Trampoline Open Age Disability Squad and she'd like to achieve that within the next few years. She'd love to, one day, compete in the Special or Para Olympics, but, currently, trampolining does not feature in those major events. However, Katy is hoping that as time goes by, the sport of trampolining will be included and then she will be able to target success on the highest possible stage."