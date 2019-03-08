Honiton Treble Six Trophy triumph for Cathy and Max

Treble Six winners at Honiton, Cathy Pawley and Max Pipe. Picture: HONITON GOLF CLUB Archant

On Bank Holiday Monday afternoon several mixed couples set out to participate in the Treble Six Trophy competition, writes Ann Desmoulins.

The format for this popular meeting is one of the first six holes played as better-ball, the next six greensome and the final six are foursomes.

With the weather staying dry it made for the running on the fast dry greens!

Only one two was recorded, scored by Steve Leyland on the second hole during the better-ball section of the competition.

Third place went to Olwen and Bill Eaton with their score of 39 points and second, with 41 points, were Jane and Mike Watts, coming out on top, and winning the Treble Six Trophy, were the pairing of Cathy Pawley and Max Pipe with a score of 42 points

It has been a good week for club president Max for, in addition to his treble Six success, he scored a coveted hole-in-one at the 12th while playing in Honiton Festival Week Seniors' competition. He had aced the second just over six months before and now has four holes-in-one to his name during his long association with Honiton Golf Club.

Unfortunately, the weather intervened (when doesn't it on a Wednesday) and the annual competition between the lady captain's team and that of the vice captain, was postponed to a later date, when hopefully we shall be blessed with a dry day.