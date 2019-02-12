Honiton trio book place in quarter-finals of the Devon County Triples

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton Archant

Honiton men enjoyed a terrific success in Plymouth to advance to the last eight of the Devon County Triples competition, writes Joan Mackintosh.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Honiton trio, Garry Osborne, Steve Cole and Ian Veitch, won their match 23-9 and now wait to see who they will face in the competition quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Honiton men also played in two other triples matches last week. The first was a visit to Madeira in Exmouth where Honiton won 54-47 with the top performing Honiton rink being the one of E Richardson, D Young and B Randall, who won 18-6.

The other game was a fixture at Sidmouth that Honiton won 54-44 with the top Honiton rink the one of D Young, T Linsdell and J Smith, who won 22-11.

There were also a couple of mixed friendly matches played last week. The first was against Taunton Vivary with Honiton winning 97-45 and the top rink was the one of P Baker, R Vincent, D Hawkins and S Howell, who won 39-9. The second mixed friendly, against Culmstock, saw Honiton win on all four rinks and to a score of 108-53. The top Honiton rink was the one of L Crook, M Critchley, D Hawkins and H Chambers, who won 35-12.