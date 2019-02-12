Advanced search

Honiton trio book place in quarter-finals of the Devon County Triples

PUBLISHED: 09:14 13 February 2019

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton

Honiton men enjoyed a terrific success in Plymouth to advance to the last eight of the Devon County Triples competition, writes Joan Mackintosh.

The Honiton trio, Garry Osborne, Steve Cole and Ian Veitch, won their match 23-9 and now wait to see who they will face in the competition quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Honiton men also played in two other triples matches last week. The first was a visit to Madeira in Exmouth where Honiton won 54-47 with the top performing Honiton rink being the one of E Richardson, D Young and B Randall, who won 18-6.

The other game was a fixture at Sidmouth that Honiton won 54-44 with the top Honiton rink the one of D Young, T Linsdell and J Smith, who won 22-11.

There were also a couple of mixed friendly matches played last week. The first was against Taunton Vivary with Honiton winning 97-45 and the top rink was the one of P Baker, R Vincent, D Hawkins and S Howell, who won 39-9. The second mixed friendly, against Culmstock, saw Honiton win on all four rinks and to a score of 108-53. The top Honiton rink was the one of L Crook, M Critchley, D Hawkins and H Chambers, who won 35-12.

