Honiton trio win Disability Bowls England Inter Club Triples competition

PUBLISHED: 08:38 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:38 10 April 2019

The Honiton team (on the right) after their success in the Disability Bowls England’s first Inter Club Triples competition. Picture ENGLAND BOWLS

Honiton Bowls Club now sports another excellent achievement after three of the club’s players won the Disability Bowls England Inter Club Triples competition held at Mid Devon Bowls Club, Tiverton, writes Joan Mackintosh.

The competition, played countrywide at five different venues on the same day, has been hailed ‘a great success’.

The event brought together a huge number of players with disability and has helped clubs appreciate that they have players who may need a little assistance, but fully able to compete and be inclusive in a club environment.

Such was the enthusiasm, teams around the country have shown interest in forming leagues to regularly compete with and against players with a disability.

The successful Honiton trio, who went home with the gold medals, were Marian Baxter, Les Crook and Kevin and congratulations go to them from us all at Honiton Bowls Club.

The runners-up were the trio from Plymouth Life Centre: Steve Hartley, Rowland Crowe and Winston Healey.

