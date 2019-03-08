Advanced search

Honiton Tuesday Mixed Centenary Goblets joy for Sue and Paul Ritchie

PUBLISHED: 16:10 01 July 2019

The Honiton Tuesday Mixed competition last week attracted 36 players and, as always on the last Tuesday of the month, partners were drawn and the format was a greensomes, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Husband-and-wife team, Sue and Paul Ritchie, proved that there can be marital harmony on the golf course as they won the Centenary Goblets with a splendid score of 39 points.

In second place, with 37 points, were Sue Kelson and Derek Knibb.

Third and fourth places were decided on countback, with both pairs scoring 35 points, but it was Cathy Uttley and Jason Gosling, who just pipped Linda Northover and Mike Delaney to take third place.

