Honiton Tuesday Mixed Centenary Goblets win for Stephani Barnes and John Frith

The Tuesday Mixed Centenary Goblets winners Stephani Barnes and John Frith. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUB Archant

The Tuesday Mixed monthly drawn Greensomes took place with 30 members enjoying the glorious sunny weather, writes Ann Desmoulins.

The Centenary Goblets were won by Stephani Barnes and John Frith, with a score of 35 points. Second place went to Carole Booth and Jason Gosling, with 34 points.

Vicki Rogers and Derek Knibb also scored 34 points, but just missed out on countback and had to settle for third place.

A slightly misty start gave way to a beautiful morning for the final leg of the Honiton seniors’ Winter Eclectic Stableford.

Comments that it was easier once the mist had cleared were rife in the clubhouse afterwards!

The course was in good condition and the scores mirrored this.

The winner of Division One was Mike Ward, with an impressive 40 points, followed by Bill Eaton, with 39 points. Third place had to be decided by countback with Jim Wallis edging Pat Purtell into fourth spot after both finished with 37 points.

Division Two was won by Ron Jones, with 38 points, and second place went to Ian Orford, with 36. George Smith took third spot, with 35, and fourth went to Tom Tunnicliffe, with 32 points.

There were half-a-dozen twos recorded, each winning six golf balls. They were scored by Pat Purtell, Mike Kent and Mike Ward on the 12th.