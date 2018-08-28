Honiton Tuesday Mixed joy for Cathy Uttely and John Frith

The first Tuesday Mixed competition of 2019 was an 18-hole ‘four clubs and a putter’ greensomes event, writes Ann Desmoulins.

As has been seen with this format on previous occasions, it is not necessarily a hindrance to good scoring.

Cathy Uttley and John Frith were certainly on form and came first with 39 points, closely followed by Linda Curtis and Phil Wall with 38 points.

Third place was taken by Maureen Lawrence and Ron Graham with 37 points.

● Last week’s ladies’ competition was also played under the ‘four clubs and a putter’ format, but played as an individual Stableford over 18 holes.

Many felt the effects of not having been able to play the full-length course for quite a number of weeks due to the persistently bad weather.

The secret of success with the limited number of clubs is the player’s choice of which clubs to use. The scores were surprisingly good, which left people wondering why they normally needed a full set of 14!

The Silver Division winner was Henrietta Bradshaw with 31 points, taking the honours after countback, with Ann Trayling taking second place and third was Catherine Doherty.

The winner of Bronze One was Gill Johnson with 33 points. Second, with 32 points, was Chris Luttman and Penny Blackburn, with 31 points, took third place.

● Dry weather again prevailed for the Honiton Seniors to compete in a ‘three-ball, better ball, two scores to count’ competition.

Despite the weather, the scores were surprisingly low with the winners coming in with 70 points.

Taking the honours were the team of Rob Stickland, John Chew and Rod Armitage, who were closely followed, also on 70 points, by Derek Keen, Dave Anderson and Tom Stanton, with the scores over the back nine determining the top spots.

Third were Chris Street, Roger Matthews and Bob Cockett with 69 points and fourth were David Scott and Rob Sexton with 68 points – the latter representing a terrific effort considering they were only a two ball!

There were five twos, each winning nine balls: Peter Clarke on the 12th and David Ive, Rob Stickland, Bill Eaton and Jim Wallis on the seconnd.