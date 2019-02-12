Honiton Tuesday Mixed joy for Cathy Uttley and John Frith

The latest Tuesday Mixed meeting played an American Foursomes and 24 players took part, writes Ann Desmoulins.

With an improvement in the weather, though still cold, we were able to play the full 18 holes.

Taking first place with a score of 37 points was the pairing of Cathy Uttley and John Frith.

Countback over the back six holes was called into play with regard to the minor places and it left second place going to Maureen Lawrence and Roger Edwards with Lesley Oxenham and Keith Crane having to settle for third.

The Coppers Group held their second meeting of what are set to be bi-monthly competitions for the group.

A champagne scramble was organised, with the winners being Carol Duke, Jane Hinton and Sue Ritchie.

Second were Julie Smalley, Richard Dudley and Susan Hyde.

Appropriately the prizes were small bottles of Prosecco.

● With all greens in play, the Honiton ladies’ 18-hole Stableford was the first qualifier of the season.

There was plenty of mud around and some of the fairways were more moss than grass, but that made for some interesting tactics.

The winner of Silver Division was Olwen Eaton with 35 points. The minor places went to Janet Hughes, second with 34, and Henrietta Bradshaw, third with 32.

The Bronze One winner was Chris Luttman with 34 points. Countback was used to see Ann Desmoulins, with 31, take second with Jane Watts, also scoring 31, having to settle for third.

Bronze Two was won by Maureen Lawrence with 26 points

Seven players entered the nine-hole competition and it was won by Sarah Dawe with 14 points.