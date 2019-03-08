Honiton Tuesday Mixed joy for Elizabeth Ward and Bib Barnes

Honiton golfers Bob Barnes and Elizabeth Ward with the Centenary Goblets. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUB Archant

The latest Tuesday Mixed meeting enjoyed 'perfect' weather - glorious sunshine - but not too warm, writes Ann Desmoulins.

The format for our monthly drawn competition was a Greensomes, with 34 players taking part.

There were no outstanding scores, but the winners, Elizabeth Ward and Bob Barnes, came in with a very respectable score of 36 points and were duly presented with the Centenary Goblets.

They were closely followed by Sue Ritchie and Roger Edwards with 35 points.

Third and fourth places were decided on countback, with Cathy Uttley and Keith Crane narrowly pushing Sarah Dawe and Jason Gosling into fourth place, both with 34 points.