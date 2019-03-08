Honiton Tuesday Mixed joy for Heather Clarke and Cyril Dann

Golf club and ball Archant

Last week's Honiton Tuesday Mixed had to be cancelled due to the weather and it wasn't much better this week, although 36 players did complete 10 holes before the torrential rain forced a sensible decision from the organisers to call it a day, writes Ann Desmoulins.

The format was an Alternate Shots Medal. The gentleman tees off on the first hole and alternate shots are then taken throughout the round.

Normally, the handicap allowance is half the combined handicaps for a full round, but some mathematical calculations were required by the organisers to scale it down for the 10 holes played, hence the interesting net scores. Taking first place were Heather Clarke and Cyril Dann with net 36.7.

Second place went to the pairing of Elizabeth Ward and Andy Dawe with 37.2.

Third place went to Georgie Hope-Edwards and Keith Crane with net 37.5 and fourth prize went to Mona Carter and Peter Clarke with net 39.8.