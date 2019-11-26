Advanced search

Honiton Tuesday Mixed joy for Liz Wood and John Harvey

PUBLISHED: 10:55 26 November 2019

Honiton golfers were able to see some action last week - something of a novelty in recent times owing to the incessant wet weather, writes Ann Desmoulins.

After successive cancellations the Tuesday Mixed group finally ventured out to contest a full 18-hole Treble Six meeting.

The first six holes were played as a 'better ball', the next six as a 'Greensomes' and the final six as a 'Foursomes'. The course had recovered well from the torrential rain and the weather, though cold, was dry and wind free. It proved to be a close contest with countback called into play to determine the winners, who were Liz Wood and John Harvey, who edged Cathy and John Pawley into second place after both pairs carded scores of 34 points.

Just a point behind, and so claiming third place, were Linda Read and Cyril Dann. In keeping with the closeness of the contest, third place was also decided by countback!

