Honiton Tuesday Mixed joy for Maureen Lawrence

PUBLISHED: 19:41 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:41 24 July 2019

Golf club and ball

The format for the latest Honiton Tuesday Mixed competition was a 'four clubs and a putter Greensomes', writes Ann Desmoulins.

It seems that having fewer clubs in our bags is not a hindrance to scoring well.

First and second places were decided on countback with both teams scoring an impressive 41 points.

The top honours went to Maureen Lawrence and Laurie Tollemache, just beating Pam Knibb and Andy Dawe.

Third place, with 40 points, went to Linda Northover and Steve Leyland.

Fourth place was hotly contested, with seven pairs all scoring 39 points, but with a back nine of 22 points it was Sue Ritchie and Roger Barnes who took the final prize.

