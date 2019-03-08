Honiton Tuesday Mixed joy for Portlock and Barnes

Golf generic picture Archant

The wet weather of late has certainly reduced the amount of time golfers have been able to get out and enjoy their sport, writes Ann Desmoulins.

However, on a cold and windy Tuesday afternoon it was decided to limit the latest Honiton Mixed Greensomes competition to 14 holes using the ladies' card and three-eighths of the combined handicaps of each pair.

Conditions were not easy, with the ground still heavy after the recent torrential rains. Coping best with the conditions and taking first place with 26 points were Jan Portlock and Bob Barnes.

The next three places had to be decided on countback, each with 24 points.

However, it was Sue and Paul Ritchie who took second prize with Linda Read and Mike Delaney taking third place while Di Wall and John Frith were placed fourth.