Honiton Tuesday Mixed joy for quartet

There was an excellent turnout for the latest Tuesday Mixed meeting with 40 players taking part in a team Stableford competition with the best lady’s and best man’s score to count, writes Anne Desmoulins.

With an incredible score of 90 points, the winning team were Lesley Oxenham, Cathy Pawley, John Pawley and Keith Crane.

In second place, with 81 points, were Vicki Rogers, Georgie Hope-Edwards, Barry Rogers and Roger Edwards.

Taking third place, albeit on countback, were Sue Ritchie, Hilda Hoepelman, Paul Ritchie and Brian Hoepelman.

With the course drying out in the warm sunny weather and with more run on the ball, this weeks Stableford qualifier produced some excellent scores.

Silver Division saw success for Joan Smith with 37 points with second place going top Sarah Loader on 36 and Henrietta Bradshaw, took third spot with her score of 32.

The Bronze One winner was Steph Barnes with 35 points, but it was close as she won on countback Gill Johnson, also 35, edged into second place.

The Bronze Two winner was Heidi Watson-Jones with 28 points while second was Vera Richardson with 25. The 9-hole competition was won by Anne Davies.