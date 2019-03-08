Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Honiton Tuesday mixed joy for quartet

PUBLISHED: 10:39 28 August 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

The Honiton Tuesday Mixed played in teams of four to contest a Texas Scramble competition with all players teeing off at each hole, writes Ann Desmoulins.

One ball is selected for the second shot with a restriction of a minimum of four tee shots taken for each player.

From the total gross score at the end, 10 per cent of the total combined handicaps is deducted.

In favourable conditions, good scores were achieved and prizes were awarded to the top three teams.

Third place, with 65.4 points, went to the team of Sally Chapman, Cathy Uttley, Keith Crane and Barry Rogers.

Second, with 65.1, were Hilda and Brian Hoepelman, Pam and Derek Knibb, but the clear winners, with an impressive score of 62.8 points, were Penny Blackburn, Georgie and Roger Hope-Edwards and Paul Ritchie.

Most Read

Man arrested after reported firearms incident in Axminster released on bail

Lynch Close, off North Street, in Axminster. Picrture: Chris Carson

Market stall owner blew £1million in VAT scam cash on gambling

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Plans lodged to transform ‘struggling’ Monkton farm shop into five-home development

Oaklands Farm could become a five-home development if plans get the go-ahead. Picture: Google Maps

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Axminster archaeology student digs deep into history

James Windsor with an Edward III gold half noble, a Roman umbornate broach and an Axminster volunteer button from the 1790s.

Most Read

Man arrested after reported firearms incident in Axminster released on bail

Lynch Close, off North Street, in Axminster. Picrture: Chris Carson

Market stall owner blew £1million in VAT scam cash on gambling

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Plans lodged to transform ‘struggling’ Monkton farm shop into five-home development

Oaklands Farm could become a five-home development if plans get the go-ahead. Picture: Google Maps

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Axminster archaeology student digs deep into history

James Windsor with an Edward III gold half noble, a Roman umbornate broach and an Axminster volunteer button from the 1790s.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Hall nets four as Millwey Rise beat Colyton in midweek encounter of 11 goals

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Kilmington one win away from second successive Tolchards Devon League promotion

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

AVR members out in force at the Killerton Parkrun

Running

Feniton East of Exe League team waiting to see if they are runners-up

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Honiton Tuesday mixed joy for quartet

Golf club and ball
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists