Honiton Tuesday mixed joy for quartet

The Honiton Tuesday Mixed played in teams of four to contest a Texas Scramble competition with all players teeing off at each hole, writes Ann Desmoulins.

One ball is selected for the second shot with a restriction of a minimum of four tee shots taken for each player.

From the total gross score at the end, 10 per cent of the total combined handicaps is deducted.

In favourable conditions, good scores were achieved and prizes were awarded to the top three teams.

Third place, with 65.4 points, went to the team of Sally Chapman, Cathy Uttley, Keith Crane and Barry Rogers.

Second, with 65.1, were Hilda and Brian Hoepelman, Pam and Derek Knibb, but the clear winners, with an impressive score of 62.8 points, were Penny Blackburn, Georgie and Roger Hope-Edwards and Paul Ritchie.