Honiton Tuesday Mixed joy for Rouse and Clarke

PUBLISHED: 08:25 20 September 2019

There was another good turnout this week for the Tuesday Mixed competition with 34 players taking part in a Rye Foursomes format, writes Ann Desmoulins.

First prize went to Sharon Rouse and Peter Clarke with an excellent 44 points.

Di Wall and Barry Rogers came second with 40 points, followed by Hilda Hoepelman and Mike Delaney in third place with 39 points.

59 Seniors competed in the Texas Scramble this week and the winners with a nett 63.1 were Barry Rogers, George Blake and Phil Faulkner.

In second place with a nett 63.4 were Tom Stanton, Peter Clarke and Vic Wood, while third place went to Bill Eaton, Mike Blake and Nick Mitchell with a nett 64.1. To qualify for a two you need to score a 'proper two' i.e. the person who drives has to sink the putt.

For that reason there were only three twos each winning nine balls each. They were: Robert Canterbury and David Morris on the 2nd and Mike Sennitt with an excellent two on the 4th.

Honiton Tuesday Mixed joy for Rouse and Clarke

