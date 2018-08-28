Advanced search

Honiton Tuesday Mixed Player of the Year award for Vicki Rogers

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 January 2019

Once again, last week the weather was good enough for the Tuesday Mixed group to complete an 18-hole American Foursomes, with 20 players taking part, writes Ann Desmoulins.

It proved to be a well-contested meeting as first place had to be decided by countback.

The top two pairs both scored 36 points with Maureen Lawrence and Bob Barnes edging Lesley Oxenham and Paul Ritchie into the runners-up spot. Third place, with 34 points, went to the pairing of Jan Portlock and Barry Rogers.

An additional presentation was made this week - the 2018 Player of the Year Cup.

This award traditionally goes to the player who has been in the prizes the most times during the year.

There were two players who had 14 wins each and they even had an identical number of first-, second-, third- and fourth-placed prizes!

So, to separate the two, it was necessary to look at the record of their last seven wins.

One of the players was Paul Ritchie, who had won the cup for the previous two years, but Vicki Rogers just beat him with her better record on the back seven.

No hat-trick for Paul, but he was very happy to present the cup to a worthy winner. Well done, Vicki.

