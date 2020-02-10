Advanced search

Honiton Tuesday Mixed Player of the Year award presented to Bob Barnes

PUBLISHED: 16:27 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 10 February 2020

Honiton Golf Club president Max Pipe presents the Tuesday Mixed Player of the Year award for 2019 to Bob Barnes. Picture: HONITON GOLF CLUB

Honiton Golf Club president Max Pipe presents the Tuesday Mixed Player of the Year award for 2019 to Bob Barnes. Picture: HONITON GOLF CLUB

Having missed the previous weeks Tuesday Mixed scheduled action owing to the course being close, it was looking as if the group would suffer a similar fate last week, writes Ann Desmoulins.

However, the course re-opened at 10am and, despite, a later-than-planned start, the Rye Foursomes competition went ahead.

This greensomes format requires both players to tee off and choose the favoured ball but, prior to play, partners decide who will play the second shot on the odd holes, the other partner playing the second shot on the even holes.

In view of the later start, the competition was reduced to 14 holes and most of the players found the heavy ground tough going, but the winning pair, Cathy Pawley and Paul Ritchie, scored an impressive 29 points which proved to be a full dozen more than the second best pairing which was Dot Grove and John Frith. In other 'Tuesday Mixed' news, Honiton Golf Club president Max Pipe was on hand to present Bob Barnes with the Tuesday Mixed Player of the Year Cup for 2019.

The trophy is awarded to the player who has been in the prizes the most times during the year.

For the second year running two players had received the same number of prizes and Bob Barnes narrowly beat Maureen Lawrence by virtue of having had one more first prize than Maureen. Well done, Bob.

