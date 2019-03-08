Advanced search

Honiton Tuesday Mixed success for Di Wall and Jason Gosling

PUBLISHED: 11:37 30 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 30 March 2019

The latest Tuesday Mixed competition was a Rye Foursomes, with 28 players taking part, writes Anne Desmoulins.

This format involves both partners taking a tee shot, then making a choice of ball and playing alternate shots thereafter. However, a decision is made before the start of the round as to whether the second shot is taken by the ladies on the odd numbered holes and the men on the even numbered holes, or vice-versa.

The clear winners, with a magnificent score of 42 points, were Di Wall and Jason Gosling.

Penny Blackburn and Bob Barnes came second with 36 points, with Ann Desmoulins and Roger Edwards coming third on countback with 35 points.

