Honiton Tuesday Mixed success for foursome

PUBLISHED: 11:55 30 January 2020

After missing out on our Tuesday Mixed competition the previous week because of the poor weather, this week the golfers were met with brilliant sunshine, even if they did have to contend with temporary greens because of the frost, writes Ann Desmoulins.

The competition format was a 14-hole four-ball team event with two Stableford scores to count.

Whilst some of us found putting on the temporary greens to be difficult, it was obviously not a problem for the winning team of Maggie and John Harvey with Maureen and Harry Lawrence.

Scoring 69 points over the 14 holes, they were only one short of averaging five points per hole.

In second place, with 66 points, were Linda Read, Carole Booth, Derek Knibb and Roger Barnes.

