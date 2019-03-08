Advanced search

Honiton Tuesday Mixed success for Lawrence and Barnes

PUBLISHED: 13:31 12 March 2019

Winter weather returned for the latest Tuesday Mixed competition and rain persisted for the latter stages of the round, writes Ann Desmoulins.

The format was ‘four clubs and a putter greensomes’ and, as so often happens with our limited clubs competitions, the scores were very respectable.

In first place, with 40 points, were Maureen Lawrence and Roger Barnes, followed by Hilda Hoepelman and Bob Barnes with 38 points.

Third place went to Di Wall and John Frith who scored 37 points.

There was no play possible for the Honiton ladies with the course being closed following bad weather.

However, despite the rain, the course was deemed fit to play for the Seniors’ Texas Scramble.

The course was made up of a few temporary greens and the remainder proper greens and it collectively produced some good scores with a few regular faces in the prizes!

The winners were Jim Wallis, Mike Ward and Dave Anderson with a nett 63.6, followed closely by Nigel Broadbent, Bill Eaton and John Fleetwood with a nett 63.7.

Third place went to the team of Alan Pollock, Peter Stubbington and Paul Ritchie with a nett 64.3 and fourth were Dave Morgan, Keith Major and Ron Jones with a nett 64.6.

There were seven twos scored with each one winning five golf balls. The seven were: John Frith on the 10th, Mike Ward and Nick Mitchell on the fourth and Alan Pollock, Ashley Murray, Dave Anderson and Howard Pritchard on the second.

For a two to count in the competition the person driving had also to make the putt - ie a ‘proper two’.

