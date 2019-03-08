Honiton Tuesday Mixed success for Penny Blackburn, John Frith and Barry Rogers.

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT Archant

In contrast to the hot weather we enjoyed this time last year, the format for the latest Tuesday Mixed competition was a Texas Scramble, played in very wet conditions, writes Ann Desmoulin.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Under this format, all team members drive and then, having chosen the best ball, everyone hits their second shot from that point, except the member whose ball was chosen.

This pattern continues until on the green, where all members putt out.

The best gross score is taken and a proportion of the team's combined handicap is deducted from the overall total.

Due to the numbers entering, there was a mixture of three-ball and fur-ball teams, the former having a version of a 'phantom player' to balance the teams.

Sadly the weather won, with the competition being truncated to only 10 holes.

Everyone was grateful for that, except those who had to calculate revised handicap allowances for the reduced number of holes played!

The scoring was very close as, even with nett scores calculated to one decimal place, second and third needed a count-back to separate them. Victorious, with 33.4, were Penny Blackburn, John Frith and Barry Rogers.

Close behind on 33.9, were Maggie and John Harvey and Roger Barnes. Edged into third, on countback, were Linda Curtis, Susan Hyde, John Ward and Steve Leyland.

Everyone left hoping for warmer and drier weather next time!